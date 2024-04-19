JOIN US
Jharkhand

Ten held for clash on Ram Navami in Jharkhand's Palamu district

Five people from each warring group involved have been apprehended in connection with the clash in Kajru village on Thursday night, a senior police officer said.
Medininagar: Ten people were arrested for allegedly being involved in a clash between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

Five people from each warring group have been apprehended in connection with the clash in Kajru village on Thursday night, a senior police officer said.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension, Sub-divisional Police Officer (Bishrampur) Rakesh Singh told PTI.

Like every year, many people assembled to take part in the Ramnavami celebrations in the village, where members of the other group had opposed the procession which was supposed to pass through a mosque, the SDPO said.

The clash broke out when members of the other group argued that the Ram Navami procession had never passed through the mosque earlier and tried to prevent it, the officer said.

Around five two-wheelers were damaged in the clash, he said.

"In view of the prevailing tension, we have deployed adequate police forces as a precautionary measure in the area to maintain law and order," the SDPO said adding that the situation was under control.

(Published 19 April 2024, 13:52 IST)
India NewsJharkhandRam Navami

