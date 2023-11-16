Three cops in Jharkhand suspended for lapse in PM Modi's security

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, 'During interrogation, the woman said that she was married to a man at Jamuni village in Jharkhand's Deoghar district in 2012. But, a dispute between them started in 2016.'

There was a regular scuffle between them. 'The woman wants the salary of her husband to be credited in her bank account. In this regard, she also went to Delhi in October this year to meet the prime minister and stayed there for 10 days. After failing, she also tried to meet the President. When all efforts went in vain, she returned to her in-laws' house in Deoghar,' the SSP said.