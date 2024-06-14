Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Three including 2 toddlers killed under wheels of goods train in Jharkhand

The accident occurred when the victims - a man, a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl - were crossing the track early in the morning near Govindpur Halt station on the outskirts of Jamshedpur city.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 12:54 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 12:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jamshedpur: Three persons including two babies were crushed to death under the wheels of a goods train near a rail station in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when the victims - a man, a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl - were crossing the track early in the morning near Govindpur Halt station on the outskirts of Jamshedpur city.

It appears they were members of the same family.

The three were probably residents of Potka block of East Singhbhum District and efforts are on to identify them, Officer-in-Charge of Govindpur police station Prakash Kumar said.

Govindpur Halt railway station comes under Chakradharpur division of the South Eastern Railway.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination in MGM Hospital here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2024, 12:54 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysAccidentJharkhandJamshedpurgoods train

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT