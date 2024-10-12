Two minor Jharkhand boys get buried under heap of soil while playing, die

<p>Dumka, Jharkhand: Two minor boys died on Saturday after getting buried beneath a mound of soil while playing at Jogia Mode in Dumka district, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Md Arif and Md Soif (aged 10-12 years), they said.</p>.7 members of family dead as car plunges into canal in Haryana.<p>The incident on Dumka-Deoghar road took place when the minors, who are paternal cousins, were playing near the construction site of an overbridge, Officer-in-Charge of Jermundi police station Shyamanand Mandal said.</p>.<p>While playing, they climbed the mound and got buried under it, Mandal said. Local residents rushed to the spot and informed the police. Later, an earth-moving equipment was used to extricate the bodies, he said.</p>.<p>The boys were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors.</p>.<p>An investigation is underway, the officer added.</p>