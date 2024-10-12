Home
Two minor Jharkhand boys get buried under heap of soil while playing, die

The incident on Dumka-Deoghar road took place when the minors, who are paternal cousins, were playing near the construction site of an overbridge.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 12:57 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 12:57 IST
India NewsJharkhandDeath

