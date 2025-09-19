DyCM Shivakumar hits back at company's ORR exit threat, says firms cant threaten, blackmail the govt
Following an inspection by senior bureaucrats, along with traffic police and Metro officials decisions were taken to ease congestion at 20 spots, including Silk Board, Iblur, Bellandur, Kadubeesanahalli among others.
Namma Bengaluru is India’s Startup Capital & a global leader.
- Only Indian city in top 30 “Global Cities of the Future” (13th worldwide) - 26 unicorns worth $70B, 32 created since 2020 - 2M+ tech talent, 25K IT firms - 40% of India’s GCCs are based here - $136B startup value… https://t.co/K4HSxKYTe2