Home

Two state police jawans killed in gunfight with Maoists in Jharkhand

Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar Force killed in gunfight with Maoists
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 05:34 IST

Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the state police were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in Tonto area late on Monday night.

'The two jawans, identified as Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar, were killed in a Maoist ambush,' West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

Further details are awaited, he said.

The incident took place a few days after a CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in the same area. A combing operation was underway in the area.

(Published 15 August 2023, 05:34 IST)
India News

