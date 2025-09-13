<p>Patna: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, will now embark on a yatra in Bihar from September 16. But there is a catch. Neither Rahul Gandhi nor any Congress leader will join him during his march called ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’.</p><p>This may appear strange to all those who recently saw Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi jointly covering the fortnight-long ‘Voters’ Adhikar Yatra’, which started from Sasaram on August 17 and concluded in Patna on September 1. The yatra infused a new lease of life into Congress and rejuvenated the Mahagatbandhan, which also has the CPI, CPM and the CPI-ML as its allies, besides the mercurial VIP (Vikasheel Insaan Party) chief Mukesh Sahni.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: In a bid to counter Rahul Gandhi's yatra, BJP-JDU focus on women, welfare.<p>But Tejashwi will this time embark on a yatra, without any Congress leader, and cover all those districts which have been left untouched by Rahul Gandhi who covered 25 out of 38 districts while traversing 1500 kms in Bihar during his Voters’ Adhikar Yatra.</p><p><strong>So, is Tejashwi really miffed with Congress?</strong></p><p>While officially no leader worth his salt would admit this publicly, but those in the know of things in both the camps (Congress and the RJD) aver that Lalu’s heir apparent is upset with Congress’ repeated effort to not name Tejashwi as the Mahagatbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate.</p><p><strong>Genesis of problem</strong></p><p>Sources in the RJD pointed out towards the recent statement given by in-charge of Congress’ Bihar Affairs, Krishna Allavaru, who reiterated that the voters of Bihar and the elected MLAs would choose the next CM, when asked why Congress is refraining from naming Tejashwi as the CM face.</p><p>Congress leaders, however, argue that this move (not naming a CM candidate) is part of the party’s strategy for three prime reasons.</p>.'Gandhiwadi or Gaaliwadi?': Congress faces backlash for AI video imitating Modi’s mother, ahead of Bihar polls.<p>“First, before naming Tejashwi as CM face, the Congress would like to drive a hard bargain when it comes to seat-sharing talks. Second, Tejashwi is facing several court cases including DA case and Railway’s IRCTC scam, along with his father Lalu Prasad. Naming him as the CM nominee may send a wrong message among the electorate. Third reason is the caste factor. The OBCs (Other backward class) and EBCs (extremely backward class) whom Rahul is wooing left, right and centre, may not like projection of numerically-strong Yadav as the CM face,” explained a senior Congress leader who was earlier BPCC (Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee) president.</p>