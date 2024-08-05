John Cena hails Shah Rukh Khan's TED talk as 'beyond inspirational', praises variety of cuisines at Ambani wedding

"Since that change, I've been able to recognize all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them. It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. It was wonderful. I was awestruck," Cena further added.

After their extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant at a star-studded event on July 12.

Adhering to the 'big fat Indian wedding' concept where food is the actual star of the show, the Ambani family had planned a wide range of global cuisines for the pre-wedding and wedding events.

Cena expressed how much he really loved Indian food at the Ambani wedding and said that the event had a fair share of cuisine.