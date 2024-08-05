John Cena hails Shah Rukh Khan's TED talk as 'beyond inspirational', praises variety of cuisines at Ambani wedding

WWE superstar John Cena has in an interview hailed a TED talk he saw of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as 'beyond inspiration'.
He also said that SRK's words helped orchestrate a change in his life.
"He (Shah Rukh) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life," Cena was quoted by ANI as saying.
#WATCH | On meeting Shah Rukh Khan, WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena says, "He (Shah Rukh) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. Since that change, I've been…
"Since that change, I've been able to recognize all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them. It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. It was wonderful. I was awestruck," Cena further added.
After their extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant at a star-studded event on July 12.
Adhering to the 'big fat Indian wedding' concept where food is the actual star of the show, the Ambani family had planned a wide range of global cuisines for the pre-wedding and wedding events.
Cena expressed how much he really loved Indian food at the Ambani wedding and said that the event had a fair share of cuisine.
#WATCH | WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena says, "The Ambani wedding had its fair share of cuisine but they also did India food and Indian street food very well. The food was fantastic. I had a short stay which means I would like to go back and try some Indian food. The…
He said, "The Ambani wedding had its fair share of cuisine but they also did Indian food and Indian street food very well. The food was fantastic. I had a short stay which means I would like to go back and be able to try some Indian food. The level of spice was just enough for me. Just enough to break a small sweat."
Cena had said that he had a "surreal 24 hours" in India attending the Ambani wedding, which was an experience that gave him an opportunity to meet Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
In an X post, Cena said one of the many unforgettable moments at the grand ceremony was meeting Shah Rukh and telling him how the actor has had a "positive effect" on his life.
A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality.
An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the…
"A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," Cena captioned a picture of him with the 'King of Romance'.
Cena has also announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2025.