Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be Chief Justice of India from November 11

The appointment comes as incumbent Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud is to demit office upon superannuation on November 10.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 04:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 04:17 IST
India NewsChief Justice of IndiaSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us