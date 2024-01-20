JOIN US
Homeindia

K S Somashekhar appointed Additional Secretary in Rajya Sabha

Last Updated 20 January 2024, 12:55 IST

New Delhi: K S Somashekhar has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Prior to this, he served as Joint Secretary in the interpretation division and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

A native of Kolar in Karnataka, Somashekhar initially joined as a Parliamentary interpreter in the Rajya Sabha secretariat. Earlier, he held several positions, including Director and Joint Director in the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

(Published 20 January 2024, 12:55 IST)
India NewsRajya Sabha

