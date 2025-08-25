Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 via Sikkim route ends with return of 48 pilgrims: Officials

STDC chairman Lukendra Rasaily said the smooth conduct of the tour by around 500 pilgrims this year was made possible due to the dedicated work of officials.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 06:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 06:42 IST
TibetIndian newsKailash Mansarovar YatraKailash Manasarovar pilgrims

Follow us on :

Follow Us