Kangana Ranaut slap row: What kind of security cover does an MP get?

Two days after actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped at the Chandigarh airport by a CISF woman constable, the Y plus security cover that the actor was under during the incident is being assessed. Ranaut who won the Mandi constituency on BJP ticket had availed of the Y plus security in 2020 following her spat with the then undivided Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut. She had demanded the security cover by claiming that she 'feared' the Mumbai Police.
Y+ is one of five types of security covers defined by the Ministry of Home Affairs that would be provided to individuals on the basis of threat assessments done by the central security agency. Periodically, the Ministry reviews how many people have availed what type of security cover and whether it will be continued.
On June 6, two days after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, BJP MP Ranaut said she was hit in the face and verbally abused by a woman CISF constable during her security check procedure at the Chandigarh airport.
The woman constable was said to have been upset over Ranaut's remarks about the farmer protests, which is why she allegedly slapped the actor. An FIR has been lodged against the constable and she has also been suspended from her duty since then.
The Y+ security that Ranaut enjoys is unofficially termed "VIP security" and includes 8 to 11 armed personnel, comprising commandos along with two personal security officers (PSOs), as per Boom that quoted excerpts from MHA's Yellow Book titled Security arrangements for the protection of individuals.
While the Centre and states have different lists of 'protected persons', this list is updated in regular intervals of time. For instance, as per MHA data in 2017. there were 144 very important persons in the country who availed of the Y+ security cover that Ranaut currently has.
The central security agencies assess the levels of threat to each person claiming such security cover can only be extended after it is determined that the threat exists.
The Z+, Z, Y+, Y, and X are the categories of the security cover which are provided to central ministers, chief ministers, and Supreme and High court judges across the country.
During a Lok Sabha session in 2016, the MHA in a response to a question said that the main criteria for providing security is to protect the VIPs and VVIPs from threats "emanating from terrorists/militant/fundamentalist outfits and organized criminal gangs or public office held by them [sic]".
A report in Firstpost also said that along with the 8-11 personnel— the Y+ security cover also includes 2 personnel security officers (PSOs) who are with the VIP or VVIP at all times. While one PSO carries a 9mm pistol, the other security officer is armed with a Sten gun. Additionally, five more security guards protect the residence of the person availing the Y+ security.
Apart from politicians and judges, security covers are also given to bureaucrats, former bureaucrats, former judges, businessmen, cricketers, film stars, saints, and, at times, common people, depending on the perceived threat determined by the MHA.
Published 08 June 2024, 13:21 IST