Kangana Ranaut slap row: What kind of security cover does an MP get?

Two days after actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped at the Chandigarh airport by a CISF woman constable, the Y plus security cover that the actor was under during the incident is being assessed. Ranaut who won the Mandi constituency on BJP ticket had availed of the Y plus security in 2020 following her spat with the then undivided Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut. She had demanded the security cover by claiming that she 'feared' the Mumbai Police.

Y+ is one of five types of security covers defined by the Ministry of Home Affairs that would be provided to individuals on the basis of threat assessments done by the central security agency. Periodically, the Ministry reviews how many people have availed what type of security cover and whether it will be continued.

On June 6, two days after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, BJP MP Ranaut said she was hit in the face and verbally abused by a woman CISF constable during her security check procedure at the Chandigarh airport.

The woman constable was said to have been upset over Ranaut's remarks about the farmer protests, which is why she allegedly slapped the actor. An FIR has been lodged against the constable and she has also been suspended from her duty since then.