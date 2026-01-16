<p>Mysuru: Heightening the pressure on the Centre, for a legal guarantee on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/minimum-support-price">Minimum Support Price</a> (MSP), the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) has announced a nationwide 'Kisan Jagruti Yatre' (farmers' awareness campaign) from Kanyakumari, on February 7.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, in Mysuru, on Friday, SKM national co-convener Kurubur Shanthakumar said that the 40-day vehicular yatra will navigate through villages across the country, collecting signatures from farmers, before culminating at Kashmir.</p>.<p><strong>Delhi rally</strong></p><p>Following the yatra, a meeting of farmers from across India will be held at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on March 19. "We will submit a memorandum, with the signatures, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shanthakumar said.</p><p>Shanthakumar pointed out that the farmers suffer an estimated annual loss of Rs 10 to 15 lakh crore, due to the absence of a guaranteed MSP law.</p>.Why India’s farmers may be left behind in the upcoming Union Budget.<p><strong>Committees favor farmers</strong></p><p>The farmer leader highlighted that two high-level committees have already backed their demand. "The Supreme Court-appointed committee, led by retired High Court Judge Nawab Singh, has submitted a report favoring the enactment of an MSP guarantee law. Similarly, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, which included 16 BJP MPs among its 31 members, has also recommended the same," he said.</p><p><strong>CMs to be involved</strong></p><p>During the yatra, the delegation plans to meet the Chief Ministers of various states, to seek their support. "We will meet the CMs of Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu during the first few days. The yatra is expected to enter Karnataka around February 10 or 11, covering four districts including Mysuru. We plan to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during this stage," Shanthakumar said.</p><p>State vice-president Hattalli Devaraj, Baradanapura Nagaraj, Kiragasuru Shankar, Marballi Neelakantappa and Varakodu Nagesh were present at the press meet.</p>