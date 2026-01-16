Menu
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Farmers to take out 40-day yatra for MSP law on February 7

SKM national co-convener Kurubur Shanthakumar said that the 40-day vehicular yatra will navigate through villages across the country, collecting signatures from farmers, before culminating at Kashmir.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 11:14 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 11:14 IST
