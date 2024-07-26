Home
Kargil at 25 Updates: Security tightened ahead of PM Modi's visit to War Memorial

Hello and welcome to today's live blog ! It has been 25 years since Indian bravehearts scripted a memorable victory for the country post winning decisive battles in icy heights of Kargil. PM Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial today to pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Stay tuned for latest news and updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 03:17 IST

Highlights
03:1726 Jul 2024

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari lays a wreath at Kargil War Memorial

03:1726 Jul 2024

Army veterans pay tributes to bravehearts to at the Kargil War Memorial

02:5326 Jul 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shares heartfelt message on the occasion of 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

01:5926 Jul 2024

PM Narendra Modi to visit the Kargil War Memorial today to pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

03:1726 Jul 2024

Today the people of the country are proud of the soldiers who laid their lives for the country: Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd.)

03:1726 Jul 2024

Visuals from Kargil War Memorial in Drass

03:1726 Jul 2024

03:1726 Jul 2024

02:5326 Jul 2024

Security heightened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kargil War Memorial today

Published 26 July 2024, 02:53 IST
