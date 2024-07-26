Kargil at 25 Updates: Security tightened ahead of PM Modi's visit to War Memorial
Hello and welcome to today's live blog ! It has been 25 years since Indian bravehearts scripted a memorable victory for the country post winning decisive battles in icy heights of Kargil. PM Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial today to pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Stay tuned for latest news and updates.
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari lays a wreath at Kargil War Memorial
03:1726 Jul 2024
Army veterans pay tributes to bravehearts to at the Kargil War Memorial
02:5326 Jul 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shares heartfelt message on the occasion of 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas
01:5926 Jul 2024
03:1726 Jul 2024
Today the people of the country are proud of the soldiers who laid their lives for the country: Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd.)
