Homeindia

Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP President J P Nadda

Nadda had filed the petition in the High Court seeking quashing of this investigation.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 13:45 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday quashed the FIR and investigation against BJP President J P Nadda for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in a speech during the Karnataka Assembly elections held in May.

On May seven, 2023 during campaigning, Nadda held a BJP election rally at the IB Circle of Harappanahalli town in Vijayanagara district, where he allegedly said that if the BJP loses the polls, the voters will be deprived of Central government schemes.

He had also allegedly stated that if the Congress comes to power in the state, many projects of the Centre including 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' will be closed.

Officials of the Election Vigilance Division lodged a complaint with Harappanahalli Police Station stating that the speech violated the model code. Police registered a case and started an investigation.

Nadda had filed the petition in the High Court seeking quashing of this investigation.

A single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on July 7 granted an interim order of stay on the investigation.

On Monday, the bench quashed the FIR maintaining that allowing the investigation to continue would not serve any purpose.

(Published 07 August 2023, 13:45 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsJ P NaddaKarnataka High Court

