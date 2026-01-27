<p>Shivamogga: Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Monday said that the state government was in the process of recruiting 10,800 teachers for government and government-aided schools ahead of the next academic year.</p>.<p>The minister, who hoisted the Tricolour at the Republic Day programme organised by the Shivamogga district administration, said that computer laboratories were being set up, and smart classes being rolled out at 5,000 state-run schools as part of the Karnataka government’s push for computerised learning. “We have earmarked a sum of Rs 160 crore towards these initiatives,” said Madhu, who is also the Shivamogga district in-charge minister. </p>.Bengaluru: Class 10 girl delivers baby, activists slam teachers for ‘negligence’.<p>Besides recruiting 14,499 full-time teachers, the government had, in a first, hired 51,000 guest teachers to tide over the shortage at government schools, said Madhu.</p>.<p>The Gudavi Bird Sanctuary in Soraba taluk in Shivamogga would be developed and transformed into a tourist hub under the ‘One District, One Destination’ scheme, said the minister. “The government has also given its nod for the formation of Sri Chandragutti Renukambadevi Development Authority, and an action plan aimed at transforming the pilgrimage centre is being drafted,” said Madhu.</p>