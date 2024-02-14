100-acre sports city to come up near Yelahanka: Karnataka minister Nagendra tells state Assembly

Bengaluru: A 100 acre 'sports city' will be set up near Yelahanka here, Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports B Nagendra told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA S R Vishwanath during Question Hour, based on a proposal he had sent to the government, the minister detailed plans for acquisition of land to construct the sports city.

"Vishwanath had sent a proposal; we have discussed with the Revenue Department and they have agreed to hand over about 60 acres of land. We have also submitted a memorandum to the Revenue Department asking for an additional 40 acres," Nagendra said.