11 thefts in 40 days: Cops arrest inter-state thieves in Virajpet

Virajpet, Kodagu: Two notorious interstate thieves who had committed 11 thefts in 40 days after being released on bail were arrested by the Virajpet Rural Police on Saturday.
The arrested are T A Salim (42) from Ulikkal in Iritty taluk, Kerala, and M A Sanjay Kumar (30) from Chowdlu village in Somwarpet. The police have traced a total of 11 theft cases committed by them in Karnataka and Kerala during the investigation. These include five cases in Kodagu, two in Mysuru, and four in Kerala.
Speaking to mediapersons, Kodagu SP K Ramarajan said that both of them were professional thieves, and during the investigation of one theft case, other thefts committed by them also came to light. They were involved in various thefts, including thefts from a shop in Bhethri, a temple donation box in Bittangala, a theft attempt at a house in Murnad, theft of a two-wheeler in Mysuru, theft at a dargah in Pulikimadu, and four other thefts in Kerala.
The prime accused, Salim, has been involved in thefts in Kerala, Mysuru, and Kodagu for the past 20 years. Though he was caught by the police in several cases, he was released on bail. After being released on bail, he would commit thefts again. He has served two years and 10 months in prison in various cases. After stealing from a petrol bunk in 2022, he was in prison. After being released on bail, he, along with Sanjay Kumar, committed 11 more thefts, explained the SP.
NDPS case
The Virajpet town police arrested five persons in connection with a ganja case in the jurisdiction. During the investigation, it was discovered that the arrested had stolen 12 vehicles, including 10 two-wheelers.
The arrested are Shafiq, Sameer, Muneer, Darshan S from Perumbadi in the neighboring Arji village, and Mohammad Aseem from Chikkapete in Virajpet, said the SP.
The police seized 1.83 kg of ganja, 10 two-wheelers, and two cars . Cases related to vehicle theft have been registered at Periyapatna , Hunsur, and Bilikere police stations against the arrested.
Published 31 August 2024, 17:15 IST