11 thefts in 40 days: Cops arrest inter-state thieves in Virajpet

Virajpet, Kodagu: Two notorious interstate thieves who had committed 11 thefts in 40 days after being released on bail were arrested by the Virajpet Rural Police on Saturday.

The arrested are T A Salim (42) from Ulikkal in Iritty taluk, Kerala, and M A Sanjay Kumar (30) from Chowdlu village in Somwarpet. The police have traced a total of 11 theft cases committed by them in Karnataka and Kerala during the investigation. These include five cases in Kodagu, two in Mysuru, and four in Kerala.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kodagu SP K Ramarajan said that both of them were professional thieves, and during the investigation of one theft case, other thefts committed by them also came to light. They were involved in various thefts, including thefts from a shop in Bhethri, a temple donation box in Bittangala, a theft attempt at a house in Murnad, theft of a two-wheeler in Mysuru, theft at a dargah in Pulikimadu, and four other thefts in Kerala.