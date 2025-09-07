<p>Bengaluru: State-run medical colleges where seats have been enhanced will have a 15% NRI quota, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said on Saturday. </p>.<p>Addressing a news conference, he said the National Medical Commission (NMC) had sanctioned an additional 400 seats across eight government-run medical colleges. </p>.<p>“Among the newly-sanctioned 400 seats, 15% is earmarked as NRI quota. The fee fixed is Rs 25 lakh per seat,” the minster said. “This will help government medical colleges become financially more self-reliant rather than depending heavily on state grants,” he said.</p>.Minister tells medical seat aspirants not to fall prey to middlemen.<p>Government medical colleges in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Raichur and Vijayanagar have each received 50 additional <br>seats. </p>.<p>Karnataka now has 9,663 medical seats in total, Patil said. “The number of students aspiring for medical education is rising every year. Many meritorious students are unable to afford the high fees in private colleges. Hence, we appealed for more seats, and I’m glad our request was approved,” the minister said.</p>.<p>He announced that the government would host the Bengaluru Skill Summit, on the lines of Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 4-6. </p>