Shivamogga: 15-yr-old delivers baby; parents allege rape by her brother

<p>Shivamogga: A 15-year-old girl studying Class 9 gave birth to a baby boy in her house in Shivamogga recently. The parents of the girl had lodged a complaint alleging rape by her minor elder brother. The Vinoba Nagar police have registered a case under the Pocso Act. </p>.<p>Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also registered a suo motu complaint, said Commission member Shashidhar Kosambe. The girl, in her statement, alleged that her elder brother raped her when her parents had been to work and had asked her not to reveal it to parents.</p>.<p>In another incident reported from Ilkal in Bagalkot district, a Class 7 student at a residential school was found to be two-month pregnant. A complaint has been lodged against a boy who studied Class 8 in the residential school last year accusing him of having physical relationship with the girl. </p>