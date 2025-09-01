Menu
Shivamogga: 15-yr-old delivers baby; parents allege rape by her brother

The girl, in her statement, alleged that her elder brother raped her when her parents had been to work and had asked her not to reveal it to parents.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 21:57 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 21:57 IST
