'25,675.39 MW capacity of renewable energy installed in Karnataka': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> on Tuesday informed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Rajya-Sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> that a total of 25,675.39 MW capacity of renewable energy has been installed in the state of Karnataka so far, which is around 10.24 per cent of the total 2,50,643.45 MW capacity of renewable energy installed across the country.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/massive-response-to-pm-surya-ghar-muft-bijli-yojana-3251110">PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana</a> (PMSG: MBY) is a demand driven scheme for installation of rooftop solar (RTS) systems, wherein all residential consumers in the country having grid connected electricity connection of the local DISCOM can avail the benefits of the scheme by applying on the National Portal of the scheme.</p><p>As on 26.11.2025, a total of 18,72,499 RTS systems have been installed, benefitting 23,47,694 households, under the scheme across the country. Out of these, a total of 14,151 RTS systems have been installed, benefitting 22,313 households, in the state of Karnataka, the Minister said. </p><p>In the Belagavi district of Karnataka, a total of 25,778 applications have been submitted on the National Portal and 681 households have been benefitted with installations of rooftop solar under the scheme as on November 26, this year, Joshi said. </p><p><strong>Fund release to Karnataka :</strong> </p><p>Joshi also said that under the scheme for Development of Solar Parks and Ultra-Mega Solar Power Projects, a total amount of Rs 351.94 crore has been released as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for development of the Pavagada Solar Park with a capacity of 2000 MW and its power evacuation infrastructure. The Pavagada Solar Park has been fully operational with 2000 MW capacity since December 2019.</p><p> The major lessons learnt for the future projects include timely availability of land and advanced planning of transmission infrastructure for large-scale development of solar projects.</p><p>As per the inputs received from Government of Karnataka, there are currently no plans for setting up of solar or wind energy parks in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-karnataka">North Karnataka</a>, specifically in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi</a> District, Joshi said. </p>