'25,675.39 MW capacity of renewable energy installed in Karnataka': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

A total of 14,151 RTS systems have been installed, benefitting 22,313 households, in the state of Karnataka, the Minister said.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 16:43 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 16:43 IST
