30 year-old dies, 18 year-old suffers injuries after mud mound caves and buries them

Plenty of risks in water-proofing job

30 year-old Chandan Kumar had returned to work just 20 days ago, says Chandan's relative Pappu Bhaita.

"After the death of his father, the entire responsibility of running the house had fell on the shoulders of Chandan Kumar. In April he had returned to his village in order to arrange the wedding of his sister," informs Pappu Bhaita as his eyes turn bleary. As rescue teams braving the rains toiled to rescue Chanda Kumar, hopes had remained high that teams would save Chandan Kumar like they had done with Rajkumar.

However with every passing hour, the hopes dimmed. Pappu Bhaita said Chandan Kumat was an expert at water-proofing work and had been working in Mangaluru for past seven years. He had begun water-proofing work at the construction site of Rohan Suites commercial and fully furnished studio in Balmatta from Wednesday.

He also had invited Rajkumar to assist him in the water-proofing work. "I was working on water-proofing work at a building in Nanthoor junction. I had talked to him over the phone at 10 am. After I learnt about the caving in of mud, I rushed to the construction site," informs Pappu Bhaita.

The distance from Mangaluru to Chandan Kumar's house in Uttar Pradesh is over 2,000 kms. Yet as many as 24 labourers from Uttar Pradesh and from the bordering villages in Bihar have found work as water-proofing experts in Mangaluru.

"There is plenty of risks in this job. We are paid over Rs 600 to Rs 700 per day for our work. All 24 labourers stay in rented houses in Malemar near Kottara Chowki," he informed.