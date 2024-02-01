39 held for group clash in Nanjangud

Nanjangud police have arrested 39 people in connection with the group clash at Hallere village in the taluk and have remanded them in judicial custody. Besides, police complaints have also been lodged against 90 people.
It may be mentioned that around 30 people, including police personnel, were injured as members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities clashed over erecting a board naming a road after Dr B R Ambedkar at the village on Monday night. A few vehicles and houses were also damaged in the ensuing violence.
MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan visited the village on Tuesday and assured the affected that action would be taken against the culprits.
He told reporters that stern action would be taken against the accused, however influential they were. Necessary financial assistance will be provided from the taluk administration to repair the damaged houses. A peace meeting will be held in the village to resolve the issue, the MLA said.
Former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna, former mayor Purushottam and others also accompanied him.