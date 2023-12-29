39 weavers ended lives over three years in state, shows government data

Speaking to DH, Shankar Dhavali, convener of Belagavi-based Karnataka Nekara Koolikarmikara Sangha (Karnataka Weaver Labourers’ Association). said that compensation was paid to some families before elections and then the issue has been forgotten. “No leader is talking about it now. Prior to elections, every party speaks about bringing change to the working class like us, but in reality it never happens. Even if it happens, it does not move forward,” he rued.