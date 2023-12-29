39 weavers ended lives over three years in state, shows government data

Bengaluru: As many as 39 weavers ended lives in the state over the last three years of whom 22 are from Belagavi district alone.
According to data accessed by DH, the government has released Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to 25 bereaved families while it has rejected the claims by four families. The government is examining the proposal to pay ex gratia to the other 10 weavers’ families.
The data further revealed that of these 39 suicides, nine happened during 2022-23 (till February), 18 in 2021-22 and 12 in 2020-21.
A senior official working in Textiles department told DH that high suicide numbers were recorded during Covid pandemic years as the weavers’ business was totally shut down then.
Speaking to DH, Shankar Dhavali, convener of Belagavi-based Karnataka Nekara Koolikarmikara Sangha (Karnataka Weaver Labourers’ Association). said that compensation was paid to some families before elections and then the issue has been forgotten. “No leader is talking about it now. Prior to elections, every party speaks about bringing change to the working class like us, but in reality it never happens. Even if it happens, it does not move forward,” he rued.
According to Dhavali, most of the 22 weavers of Belagavi who ended their lives were hardly able to earn Rs 500 a day - that too after entire family of four working relentlessly.
“Most of the schemes of the government are meant for those who own power looms, handlooms. They are of no use for labourers who are the real sufferers and ending their lives. The government may be claiming that only 22 have ended lives in Belagavi, but in reality the number is double,” he claimed.
Karnataka Nekara Samudayagala Okkuta (Federation of Karnataka Weavers Community) president Gajanana Gunjeri told DH that the government is more interested in procuring uniforms for its 10 to 12 departments through tenders, instead of creating employment opportunities for weavers. “The women and child welfare department procures 10 lakh sarees for distribution under various schemes. But these orders go to other states. Such being the case, how can weavers here survive,” he questioned.