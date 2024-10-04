Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

4 kg ganja seized from peddler in Karnataka

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested is Abutahir alias Anwar (25) from Kukkedi in Belthangady.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 07:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 07:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us