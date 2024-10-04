4 kg ganja seized from peddler in Karnataka

<p>Mangaluru: The CCB sleuths have arrested a man engaged in ganja peddling and have seized four kg of ganja from his possession.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested is Abutahir alias Anwar (25) from Kukkedi in Belthangady. Acting on a tip off, the police waylaid the two-wheeler in which he was transporting ganja at Padil in Kankanady rural police station jurisdiction.</p>.Man hacked to death with machete by neighbour in Karnataka's Kushalnagar.<p>The commissioner said the value of the seized ganja is Rs 1 lakh. The police have also seized a two-wheeler and a mobile phone. The total value of the seized properties is Rs 1.75 lakh. A case has been registered at Kankanady town police station.</p><p>The raid was conducted under the guidance of CCB ACP Manoj Kumar Naik by inspector Shyam Sundar H M, PSI Narendra, ASI Mohan K v, Rama Poojary, Sujan Shetty and others.</p>