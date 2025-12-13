Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh interim govt orders security clampdown as fresh unrest grips country

Inquilab Mancha leader Sharif Osmann Hadi, also a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, was shot on Friday as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 15:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 15:53 IST
World newsBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us