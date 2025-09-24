41,146 professional course seats unfilled under Karnataka Common Entrance Test

<p>Bengaluru: The number of seats left unfilled in various professional courses this year through the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) has increased drastically compared to the previous year.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has completed all three rounds of seat allotment for Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses.</p>.<p>Currently, the KEA is allotting seats only for Medical, Dental, and Ayush courses.</p>.KEA announces results for second round of counselling.<p>According to the data available from KEA, 41,146 seats have remained vacant this year, as against the 26,072 seats left vacant during the KCET 2024.</p>.<p>The number of unfilled seats has almost doubled from 2024 to 2025. </p>.<p>Engineering and Nursing streams have contributed more, with 14,990 and 19,832 seats unfilled, respectively, this year.</p>.<p>Experts said that an abnormal increase in intake at the engineering colleges and the poor infrastructure at both nursing and engineering colleges have been the reason for students not opting for seats for these courses at some of the colleges.</p>.<p>“In 2024, 1.23 lakh seats were available, and 97,191 seats got filled, whereas in 2025, 1.51 lakh seats were available, and 1.10 lakh have been filled. A total of 28,000 additional seats were available under the KCET quota this year,” said an official from the KEA.</p>.<p>“We cannot say that the demand for engineering courses has declined by looking at the vacant seats. Indiscriminate increase in seats by private colleges is the main reason for it,” said an official of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).</p>.<p>Interestingly, around 14,990 engineering seats have not been opted for by any of the students. Under VTU, there are over 250 engineering colleges across the state. There are 25 private universities. This year, KEA had 84,206 seats for engineering courses. In this, 69,216 seats were filled, and 14,990 seats are vacant. </p>.<p><strong>High-demand courses</strong> </p>.<p>When it comes to Pharmacy, only 796 seats out of 3,818 seats available are vacant.</p>.<p>In courses like Food Science, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Sericulture, all the seats have been filled. </p>