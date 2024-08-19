427 fake currency notes worth Rs 2,13,500 seized by Mangaluru City Crime Branch

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) have been successful in arresting an inter state network of four people who were conspiring to circulate counterfeit currencies in the city.

The police have seized 427 fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 500. They have a total worth of Rs 2,13,500, said Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal to press.

The arrested are V Priyesh (38) from Kolathur in Kasargod, Vinod Kumar (33) from Muliyar in Kasargod, Abdul Khader S A (58) from Periya in Kasargod and Ayub Khan (51) from Belandoor in Kadaba.