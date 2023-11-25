5 Karnataka BJP leaders to take their grouse to top brass, 'disgruntled' Somanna expected to lead team

Somanna, a Lingayat leader known to be an efficient organiser, has been sulking ever since he lost from two constituencies in the May 10 Assembly polls. He was asked to shift from his Govindaraj Nagar segment to contest from Varuna against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chamarajanagar.

Earlier in the day, Somanna visited the influential Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. He poured his heart out in front of pontiff Siddalinga Swami.

“It was the biggest mistake,” Somanna said on accepting the BJP’s decision that he should contest from two seats. “What was I to do when I was asked to contest with just a few days left? Amit Shah sat in my house for 2-3 hours and badgered me. What should I have done, Swamiji?”

Speculation is rife that Somanna may quit the BJP. Even Yediyurappa has not been able to reach out to Somanna.

"I tried speaking to him over the phone. He's not agreeing. He won’t receive my calls,” he said. "We'll try everything possible to retain him."