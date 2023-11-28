5k cops on duty for Winter Session at Belagavi

Belagavi: More than 5,000 police personnel will be deployed for security during the winter session of the state legislature, scheduled to be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha from December 4 to 15.
Police Commissioner S N Sidramappa informed reporters here on Monday that necessary security arrangements were being made for the legislature session.
The police personnel include five SPs, 12 SPs, 42 DySPs and 100 police inspectors. A total of 15 locations have been identified for accommodating the police personnel, he said.