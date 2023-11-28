JOIN US
Home

5k cops on duty for Winter Session at Belagavi

The police personnel include five SPs, 12 SPs, 42 DySPs and 100 police inspectors.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 23:17 IST

Belagavi: More than 5,000 police personnel will be deployed for security during the winter session of the state legislature, scheduled to be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha from December 4 to 15.

Police Commissioner S N Sidramappa informed reporters here on Monday that necessary security arrangements were being made for the legislature session.

The police personnel include five SPs, 12 SPs, 42 DySPs and 100 police inspectors. A total of 15 locations have been identified for accommodating the police personnel, he said.

(Published 27 November 2023, 23:17 IST)
