A century of coffee science at Balehonnuru

Among CCRI’s lasting contributions is systematic breeding and multi-location trials, which have resulted in the institute releasing 13 arabica selections along with several robusta varieties and hybrids.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 22:15 IST
A scientist at work at the Central Coffee Research Institute at Balehonnuru in Chikkamagaluru. Photo/ CCRI

Credit: CCRI

Students under training at the Central Coffee Research Institute.

Credit: CCRI

