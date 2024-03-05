Acid attack: State Women's Commission Head meets victims in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Karnataka State Commission for women chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary paid visit to a private hospital in Mangaluru where three victims of the acid attack are being treated on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after her visit, she said that the victims are stable, brave and are worried of their annual second PU examinations since they have already answered Kannada exam on March 1.

As a mother of a second PU student, I understand the anxiety children go through during exams, Nagalakshmi said. "I have seen them laugh and cry and appreciate their courage. I will meet the minister for school education and literacy and discuss issues with related to appearing for exams including CET and see that they face no problems," she added.

Further, line of treatment will depend on superficial and depth of the wound that the victims have sustained in the acid attack, she said and added that at present the wounds are being cleaned and are administered with antibiotics. The chairperson for women state commission said, "After two weeks, two students may have to undergo plastic surgery. During the healing process the doctors will decide on the kind of further treatment."