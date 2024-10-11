Activists sound alarm bells on tourist-driven 'harm' to Nandi Hills

<p>Bengaluru: Conservationists and activists on Thursday urged the government to protect biodiversity-rich Nandi Hills from unscientific development works.</p>.<p>In an event organised by the Universal Human Rights Service Foundation (UHRSF), former forest secretary AN Yellappa Reddy said the tourism boom has led to very high footfall at Nandi Hills, beyond its carrying capacity.</p>.<p>"At the same time, activities that affect the ecology of the hills are increasing. Projects like Nandi Hills Ropeway, which are being taken up to attract more tourists, will only bring harm to the area, making it susceptible to landslides. There is a rapid growth in the number of resorts, which has put pressure on the ecology. The government needs to wake up immediately. Else, it will face the consequences," Reddy said.</p>.Landslips on Nandi statue road: A warning call to protect Chamundi Hill.<p>Activists said that representations have been made to 11 departments, but none has responded to their concerns despite the landslide tragedies in Karnataka and Kerala's Wayanad.</p>.<p>Conservationist TJ Renuka Prasad said Nandi Hills gives birth to five rivers — Uttara Pinakini, Dakshina Pinakini, Arkavathi, Chitravathi and Papagni.</p>.<p>"It supports life and livelihood for lakhs of people in the region, who believe that the waters from the hills have medicinal and spiritual qualities. However, the springs have dried up due to lack of groundwater recharging. Managing groundwater is a key component in the conservation of the ecosystem," he said.</p>.<p>UHRSF's CD Kiran issued a note describing the historical and mythological significance of the hills and said the government needs to realise the importance of the place before it is destroyed.</p>