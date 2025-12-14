<p>Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) jointly announced the staging of the inaugural CIDCO Open presented by Larsen & Toubro in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai. </p><p>This tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore and is scheduled to be held at the magnificent Kharghar Valley Golf Course in Navi Mumbai from December 16 – 19, 2025.</p><p>The tournament will have a field of 126 professionals. The event will be played in the stroke-play format consisting of four rounds of 18 holes each. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds. The par for the course is 72.</p><p>The star-studded field at the tournament will feature leading Indian professionals Yuvraj Sandhu, Arjun Prasad, Manu Gandas, Angad Cheema, Khalin Joshi and Om Prakash Chouhan, to name a few.</p>.President Murmu rejects mercy plea of man convicted for rape, murder of 2-year-old in Maharashtra.<p>The prominent foreign players in the tournament include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Md Siddikur Rahman, Badal Hossain, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, American Koichiro Sato as well as Uganda’s Joshua Seale.</p><p>The local professionals in the field are Manoj Kumar, Mayur Thakur and Pankaj Thakur of Navi Mumbai and Anil Bajrang Mane of Mumbai.</p><p>“For the first time, the 18-hole Kharghar Valley Golf Course—built to international standards—is hosting a tournament of this scale. I extend my sincere gratitude to all our partners and sponsors for collaborating with CIDCO to bring this prestigious event to life. This tournament will offer world-class playing conditions and a global stage for the golf stars of tomorrow. The presence of distinguished guests throughout the event will further inspire golfers to pursue their passion with dedication,” said Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.</p><p>“This venue represents the exciting growth of golf infrastructure in India, and hosting a tournament here is an important step in taking the sport to new regions and communities. Importantly, we are pleased to bring a PGTI event to the financial capital of India as golf is a sport played at most financial hubs around the world. We look forward to showcasing the talent of India’s finest professionals on this beautiful and challenging course, and we hope it inspires more young golfers in Navi Mumbai and beyond,” added Kapil Dev, President, PGTI.</p>