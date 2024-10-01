Advocates amp up demand to set up circuit bench of Karnataka High Court in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: Advocates on Tuesday stepped up their demand for High Court circuit bench in Mangaluru with representatives of Mangaluru Bar Association (MBA) soliciting support from Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), SDM Law College, Builders Association and Doctors Association in mounting pressure on government to set up a High court circuit bench.</p><p>MLC Ivan D’Souza who led the delegation of advocates stressed on the need to mobilise public support in favour of setting up a circuit bench of Karnataka High Court in Mangaluru. Addressing representatives of KCCI, he said a circuit bench of High Court in Mangaluru will make it easy for litigants from remote regions of Dakshina Kannada (dk), Udupi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts to secure justice without much hassles.</p>.Karnataka High Court lays down procedure for courts to examine private complainant under BNSS .<p>DK district has five law colleges and three more law colleges will start soon. Many advocates from here are practicing at the high court of Karnataka. Many are serving as judges in high court and other courts in the state. “We have land for developing infrastructure for circuit bench. As the work on the prison is in progress in Balepuni, on city's outskirts, the district prison will be shifted from Mangaluru. The present district prison on jail road has nine acres of land," he added.</p><p>"Further, there is an old DC office building. If the SP office is shifted, then the entire area will also be available,” he said. Besides, both central and state governments had been emphasising on decentralisation and the government wants to take justice to the doorstep of people. “We will also meet the Chief Justice of India, Union Ministers to facilitate the sanctioning of bench to Mangaluru," he stressed. Senior advocate M P Noronha said that the circuit bench will also benefit commerce and industries.</p>.Mangaluru court hands 10 years' imprisonment to 2 convicts for assault on police personnel.<p>Senior advocate Monappa Bhandary said, "There is a need to create a public opinion demanding circuit bench with the help of various organisations. The demand for setting up circuit bench was raised as early as 1981. But we lagged behind in taking the campaign to its logical end since many years,” he said. </p><p>MBA President Raghavendra said that over 10,000 cases of various nature are being filed before High court from DK, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.</p><p>Many litigants cannot move to High Court as they cannot afford the exorbitant legal fees for the counsels in Bengaluru. It is also tiresome to travel to Bengaluru frequently. Mangaluru is connected by roadway, railway, airway and port, he said.</p><p>KCCI President Anand G Pai promised to extend all support to the cause. He said the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre, functioning at KCCI, had already disposed off 41 cases.</p>