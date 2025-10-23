<p>Srirangapatna (Mandya district): Miscreants allegedly circulated pictures of AI-generated leopards and tigers, moving on the streets of Ganjam, in Srirangapatna taluk, on social media platforms, creating anxiety among the people.</p><p>A picture, saying that two leopards have been sighted on the road near Gumbaz, on Sangama Road in Ganjam, was circulated on the social media on Thursday morning, with pictures of two African leopards.</p>.In a first, Karnataka cops to deploy agentic AI to combat fake news.<p>The miscreants posted another picture, after two hours, saying that an African leopard was on a prowl on Ganjam Main Road. In the afternoon, they posted that three tigers had strayed on Sangama Road. Those who were not aware of the fake pictures, shared them among their groups, which created anxiety among the residents of Ganjam and surrounding places.</p><p>Upon checking, it was found that the photos had been created using AI technology. The act of the miscreants created anxiety in Ganjam village for half a day, on Thursday. Police are investigating the case. </p>