Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

After 10 long years, Karnataka forest department to finally get dedicated wildlife veterinarians

Khandre held a video conference with the heads of nine zoos after the toll of blackbucks dying due to Hemorrhagic septicemia, a bacterial infection, in Belagavi zoo reached 31.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 13:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 13:48 IST
Karnataka Newsforest departmentveterinarians

Follow us on :

Follow Us