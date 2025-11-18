After 10 long years, Karnataka forest department to finally get dedicated wildlife veterinarians

<p>Bengaluru: In the wake of back-to-back tragedy of wildlife deaths, Chief minister Siddaramaiah has given in-principle approval for the forest department's long-pending proposal to create a separate cadre of wildlife veterinarians, Forest Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a> stated on Tuesday.</p><p>Khandre held a video conference with the heads of nine zoos after the toll of blackbucks dying due to Hemorrhagic septicemia, a bacterial infection, in Belagavi zoo reached 31. The deaths in the zoo followed several incidents of wildlife conflicts, including deaths of tigers, tiger cubs, in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.</p><p>"The chief minister has given in-principle approval to create a separate cadre and appoint 15 wildlife veterinarians," Khandre said in a statement.</p>.Supreme Court bans mining activities within one km radius of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries.<p>It can be recalled that DH had on October 30 reported on the forest department and the state government sitting on a proposal for separate cadres for more than 10 years. During the time, the number of man-animal conflicts had increased progressively, putting pressure on the department which lacked expertise even as its resources were stretched thin.</p><p>Khandre also ordered officials to investigate how bacterial infection spread and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/number-of-blackbuck-deaths-at-karnatakas-belagavi-zoo-increases-to-31-3800537">claimed so many lives in the Belagavi zoo</a> to ensure such incidents do not recur. He suggested officials come up with a standard operating procedure on handling such infections.</p><p>Besides the death of blackbucks, the minister ordered an audit into the death of a gaur in Bannerghatta Biological Park. He said the department has received complaints alleging that the guar was killed due to mistakes made while administering a drug.</p>