After abuse, endless trauma for Hassan survivors

More than their partners and family, survivors just can’t face their children, to whom they are unable to explain the events or circumstances, but who are forced to bear the consequences. Writer and activist Rupa Hassan explains that concern for the future of their children has stopped many survivors from coming forward to file complaints. They say that they can face the entire world but cannot face their children seeing them as victims of sexual violence. “This is a complicated situation. While we wish for their mental peace and physical safety, we also hope that they get the confidence to come out and tell the truth,” Rupa says. “Only if the perpetrator is arrested and punished, will the survivors gain confidence.”

A member of the district Mahila Jagruta Dala, Mamatha knows some of these survivors personally. “Their initial reaction was denial saying that their photos have been morphed. Now, they do not have the confidence and trust in the system to come out and file a complaint,” she says.

“Some videos were released even after the elections. It is very important that the SIT prevents their release in future,” says Rupa Hassan.

The youth are devastated after witnessing women, particularly those in leadership positions, in vulnerable situations. “To me, these videos manifest the extent of abuse men in power can perpetrate. This is a huge setback to female participation in politics in the district,” says a college student in Hassan.