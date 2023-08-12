Agriculture data exchange, with IISc as partner, launched in Hyderabad

India’s first Agricultural Data Exchange (AdeX), developed in collaboration among the Government of Telangana, World Economic Forum, and the Indian Institute of Science, was launched in Hyderabad on Friday.
Developed as an open-source digital public infrastructure for the agriculture sector, ADeX proposes to democratise access to data and enable the public and private sectors to build applications and deliver services that benefit the society.
The software platform facilitates a secure, standards-based exchange of data between agricultural data users like agri application developers and agri data providers like government agencies, private companies, NGOs, and universities.
In the first phase of the project, the ADeX Platform is deployed in the district of Khammam and will have a phased expansion across Telangana.
At the launch, agtechs demonstrated digital solutions using data accessed through AdeX.