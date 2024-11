Ahinda convention to organise 'Sri Siddaramaiah Swabhimani Samavesha' on Dec 5 in Hassan

AHINDA is the acronym for Alpasankyatha (minorities), Hindulida (backward) and Dalit (Scheduled Castes), coined by Siddaramaiah in 2005, when he felt sidelined in the JD(S), as he was not made chief minister by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.