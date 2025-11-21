<p>Bengaluru: Amid brisk political developments, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Friday wished Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> "all the best" and maintained that "it is not in my blood" to engage in factionalism. </p><p>"The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/high-command-decides-leadership-siddaramaiah-reiterates-he-will-remain-cm-3805827">CM has said that he will complete</a> the full five-year term. I wish him all the best," Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said.</p><p>Reacting to a team of lawmakers visiting Delhi to bat in his favour with the Congress high command, Shivakumar clarified that he was not a factionalist. </p><p>"Neither do I belong to a faction nor do I lead one. I am the president for all 140 MLAs. To me, all 140 MLAs are important. It is not in my blood to form a group or faction," Shivakumar said. </p>.'Siddaramaiah keeps his promises', says DK Suresh as power shift buzz refuses to die down in Karnataka.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cm-change-buzz-who-will-stop-them-d-k-shivakumar-on-mlas-meeting-mallikarjun-kharge-in-delhi-3805803">Defending lawmakers visiting the national capital</a>, Shivakumar said: "The CM wants to reshuffle the Cabinet. So, all of them (lawmakers) are interested in becoming ministers. It is quite natural for them to meet party leaders in Delhi." </p><p>Shivakumar also pointed out that some lawmakers accompanied by Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. </p><p>"I did not take anyone (to Delhi). Some of them went and met Kharge with the CM. Nobody called them, but some went voluntarily to show their faces, to establish their presence and say that they are in the forefront," Shivakumar said. </p><p>Shivakumar took a dig at his rivals when asked about a dinner meeting on Thursday held by some Siddaramaiah loyalists. </p><p>"Such meetings have been going on for the last 2.5 years. They wanted to have a new party president and 4-5 deputy CMs. It is nothing new. Let them have more meetings," Shivakumar sneered. </p>.Karnataka: D K Shivakumar to make way for new KPCC chief?.<p><strong>DKS deserves chance: MLA</strong></p><p>During the day, Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that the party high command had "responded positively" to the demand that Shivakumar should be made the CM.</p><p>"Shivakumar has toiled hard for the party. He played a prominent role in the party coming to power. So, he must be given a chance. That is our demand," Hussain said, adding that he, too, would travel to Delhi. "We will express our aspiration before the high command. We have already received a positive response. I am confident Shivakumar will become the CM," he said.</p>