Bengaluru: Canara Robeco hosts ‘#smarTomorrows’ to help grow wealth

<p>Bengaluru: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, in partnership with Prajavani and Deccan Herald, held a financial workshop called “#smarTomorrows” here on Monday.</p>.<p>The event aimed to teach people how to move beyond simple savings and start building real wealth by investing in India’s growing economy.</p>.<p>Sadanand Pyati, zonal sales head for Canara Robeco, addressed a packed audience where it was evident that it was not a sales pitch, but a lesson in how to invest smartly. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘Start early’</p>.<p>Pyati explained that the most important factor about getting rich isn’t in how much money you have, but in how much time you give it.</p>.<p>He compared two friends: One who started investing early and the one who waited. Even a small amount, like Rs 10,000 a month, can grow into a big fund over 20 years because of compounding, where your interest earns its own <br />interest.</p>.<p>Many people stay away from the stock market because they fear losing money.</p>.<p>Pyati pointed out that while markets go up and down daily, the long-term trend of the Indian economy has been strong. He noted that even with the Covid-19 crash, the market eventually recovered and hit a new high.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Key tips for investors</p>.<p>Invest first, spend later: Instead of saving what is left at the end of the month, set aside your investment money as soon as you get <br />salary.</p>.<p>Use SIPs: A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest small amounts regularly, which helps you buy more when prices are low.</p>.<p>Choose right fund: He explained different options, from “Large Cap” funds (safe and stable companies) to “Small Cap” funds (higher risk, but higher growth).</p>.<p>Be consistent: Stick to your plan for at least 5 to 10 years to see the best <br />results.</p>