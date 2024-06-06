Allies trust Modi’s leadership, says Bommai

Exuding confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday asserted that Modi has the political acumen and can handle any tough situation in the country. “So, most allies will trust his leadership to steer the country forward.”
After winning from Haveri Lok Sabha seat, Bommai met BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa and state president B Y Vijayendra in the city.
He said the party may have failed to achieve desired results (400 par) in the country but the people’s faith in Modi hasn’t diminished.
“People still believe that PM Modi can handle any situation. Likewise, allies also trust in his leadership. Modi becoming PM third term is more than certain as NDA allies like Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP will surely back his candidature for the PM,” he said.
Bommai added that Modi had conducted politics in a very different manner. “Be it his skills in handling the Gujarat riots, getting majority for the BJP twice in the past and even this time, despite intense fight. So, people know that he can handle any tough situation,” he said.
Taking a dig at the I.N.D.I.A bloc, the former CM said that the Congress still could not win more seats than that of BJP as it heavily relied on the performance of its alliance partners, instead of the party itself performing better.
Published 06 June 2024, 00:36 IST