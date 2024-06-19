Amid funding woes, Hampi’s heritage hangs in balance

The famous Vijaya-Vittala temple complex, Krishna temple, Achyutaraya temple and Bazaar area also require funds. ASI sources told DH that they have not taken up restoration work as there is uncertainty over fund release. "Our internal study says we need at least Rs 25 crore to restore the gopuras of temples, mantapas and other ASI-protected monuments. As funds are a constraint, the ASI has taken up only maintenance and minor repairs to prevent further degradation of the monuments,” said a senior officer.