Anjali murder accused found in Davangere with severe injuries

The Hubballi police took Anjali Ambiger murder accused Girish Sawanth to their custody from Davangere on Thursday late night, and shifted him to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Friday morning, where he is undergoing treatment for injuries he suffered after falling off a moving train near Davangere.
Girish alias Vishwa (21) had escaped after stabbing 20-year-old Anjali to death at her residence here on Wednesday. After receiving information from the railway police in Davangere, the city police took him into custody from a hospital in Davangere, and brought him to Hubballi. According to primary information, he was travelling to Goa or Mumbai from Mysuru in the Vishwamanava Express train.
“The accused has received serious injuries in his head and face, and he is not in a condition to speak clearly. After his recovery, we will produce him before the court and continue the investigation,” said Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar.
She said investigation by the railway police would find out why he fell from the train. Sources said he reportedly jumped from the train when passengers beat him up after he assaulted a woman.
Regarding the information about Girish’s love with Anjali, the police commissioner said investigation would be conducted into all such matters. The version of the accused is that the girl had blocked his phone calls, and he visited Davangere, Haveri and Mysuru after the murder, but that would be verified, she noted. “We will investigate from all angles, and we can’t say anything without probe. We will check everything based on scientific evidence,” Renuka said, adding that Girish was also involved in four bike-lifting cases earlier.
Meanwhile, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, BJP MLCs N Ravikumar and S V Sankanur visited slain Anjali’s house, and consoled her family members. They charged that the law and order situation in the state has worsened under the Congress government.