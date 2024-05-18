Anjali murder accused found in Davangere with severe injuries

Regarding the information about Girish’s love with Anjali, the police commissioner said investigation would be conducted into all such matters. The version of the accused is that the girl had blocked his phone calls, and he visited Davangere, Haveri and Mysuru after the murder, but that would be verified, she noted. “We will investigate from all angles, and we can’t say anything without probe. We will check everything based on scientific evidence,” Renuka said, adding that Girish was also involved in four bike-lifting cases earlier.