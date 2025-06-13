Menu
Anti Naxal Force will not be disbanded: G Parameshwara

'As Naxal activities are still strong and prevalent in Odisha, Assam, there are possibilities of Maoists sneaking to Karnataka. In case of necessity, we will keep the ANF ready,' he said.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:55 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 10:55 IST
