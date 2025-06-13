<p>Mangaluru: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said Anti Naxal Force (ANF) will not be entirely disbanded. The strength is being reduced.</p><p>“As Naxal activities are still strong and prevalent in Odisha, Assam, there are possibilities of Maoists sneaking to Karnataka. In case of necessity, we will keep the ANF ready,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.</p><p>To a query on the reason behind the murder of Abdul Rahiman, who was murdered on May 27 in Kolathamajalu, in Bantwal, he said, “The investigation is in progress. The investigators are looking into the reason behind the murder. A thorough investigation is needed into the incident. There are allegations of personal rivalry and communal reasons. Let us wait for the report."</p>.Advocate General will file fact-based reply in HC on stampede case: G Parameshwara.<p>On NIA to probe into the murder of Suhas Shetty in Bajpe on May 1, the Minister said, "The centre has written to NIA to take over the case. They have written to the state government. Hence, we have to hand over the case. But our police are capable of probing into the case. I do not know specifically why one particular case was being probed by the NIA. If needed, we will intensify the probe into the murder of Abdul Rahiman and Ashraf.”</p><p>To a query on fresh caste survey, Home Minister said, “Several communities had raised voice on the caste survey conducted in the past. Further, the caste survey report prepared by the commission led by Kantaraju and Jayaprakash Hegde has 10 year old data. In the past 10 years, the population has increased. Many had advised the government to include it. Even the High Command also asked us to go for a fresh survey.”</p><p>“I appeal to those communities who had raised objections over enumeration during the previous caste survey should ensure that all the mistakes in the past are rectified,” he said.</p>