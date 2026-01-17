Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Apex Bank president polls: Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar candidates to lock horns

While, each DCC has delegated their nominees they would be elected as directors in the elections to be held on January 23.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 21:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 21:40 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us