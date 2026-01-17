<p class="bodytext">The issue of “power transfer” in the Congress government of the state continues to remain a suspense. However, the two rival factions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, are set for a face off during the upcoming election to the post of the president of Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Siddaramaiah close aide and former cooperation minister and K N Rajanna (who was removed from the Cabinet over his open criticism of Rahul Gandhi on ‘vote chori’ row) will take on Shivakumar’s brother-in-law and MLC S Ravi in the politically charged election.</p>.Former Karnataka minister Bheemanna Khandre passes away at 102.<p class="bodytext">Rajanna, who was elected the president of Tumakuru District Central Cooperative Bank for the seventh consecutive term last September, has filed his nomination for Apex Bank’s board of directors’ election to be held on January 23. On Friday, MLC S Ravi and Shivamogga DCC Bank Chairman Manjunath Gowda also filed their nominations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While, each DCC has delegated their nominees they would be elected as directors in the elections to be held on January 23. The 19 directors of the DCCs would then elect the president of the Karnataka State Co-operative Apex Bank, two weeks later.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rajanna has already served as the Apex Bank president twice (2001-2005 and 2015-2020) and is hoping for a third term. Ravi is in the contest to take the reins of the president as it held gain control over the cooperative sector which could prove to be a shot in the arm for “CM-in-waiting” Shivakumar.</p>