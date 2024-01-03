Arrest of Karsevak not hate politics: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that hate politics is not behind the arrest of a Karsevak in Hubballi.
Speaking to reporters at the airport here, he said that innocent people have not been arrested in the case.
He questioned as to what should be done to the wrongdoers. Should they just be left alone? he asked. Siddaramaiah said it has been directed to dispose of the old cases and the police have taken action on it. If there is a court order, action will be taken accordingly, he said.
Speaking about the guest lecturers going on a padayatra, the chief minister said that the government has spoken to them. Despite the talks, they are taking the issue forward. There is a demand to make their service regularised. It is difficult for the government to regularise their service, he added.
Responding to the chief priest of Ram Mandir saying that only Ram devotees have been invited for inauguration of mandir, he said, “I don’t know to whom the invitation has gone or who has not received it.”
The CM said the process of providing drought relief has started and Rs 2,000 will be provided as temporary relief for crop loss. After Aadhaar linking, the amount will reach farmers, he said.