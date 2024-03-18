As poll code kicks in, officials remove unauthorised posters

Within 24 hours of the model code of conduct (MCC) coming into force, nearly one lakh unauthorised posters, banners and other promotion materials have been removed from government properties.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena held a meeting of political party representatives to brief them on the MCC.
Election officials found 1.16 lakh materials, from wall writings to banners, on government properties, of which 87,212 were removed.
A team of 5,130 officials were involved in the exercise, as per data from the office of the CEO.
In the meeting with party representatives, Meena noted that the election commission was taking the help of technology to come up with apps, especially Voter Helpline, to ensure registration of eligible voters.
Similarly, cVigil app allows the public to complain about violation of MCC, without revealing their identity.
He said political parties had a better understanding of the voters at the grassroots and urged the representatives to create awareness among the voters regarding apps.
(Published 17 March 2024, 23:56 IST)