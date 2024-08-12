Assailants hack rowdy sheeter to death in Karnataka's Ullal

Mangaluru: A murder suspect and rowdy sheeter was allegedly chased and hacked to death behind a furniture showroom situated along NH 66 at Kallapu near Ullal police station on Sunday late night.

According to Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal, the deceased is Muhammad Sameer alias Kadapa Sameer, a resident of Ullal Kadappa. The incident took place when Sameer had gone for dinner with his family at a restaurant in Kallapu.

The Commissioner said as per the preliminary investigation, the victim was followed by four to five assailants wielding dangerous weapons such as talwars near a local complex.