Assailants hack rowdy sheeter to death in Karnataka's Ullal

Mangaluru: A murder suspect and rowdy sheeter was allegedly chased and hacked to death behind a furniture showroom situated along NH 66 at Kallapu near Ullal police station on Sunday late night.
According to Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal, the deceased is Muhammad Sameer alias Kadapa Sameer, a resident of Ullal Kadappa. The incident took place when Sameer had gone for dinner with his family at a restaurant in Kallapu.
The Commissioner said as per the preliminary investigation, the victim was followed by four to five assailants wielding dangerous weapons such as talwars near a local complex.
It is believed that assailants had a rivalry with the victim and had meticulously planned the attack. Upon receiving information that individuals were carrying weapons, the police rushed to the spot.
After conducting a thorough search, the body of Muhammad Sameer was discovered. The victim had sustained multiple injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons and had succumbed to the injuries on the spot, said the commissioner.
The body was shifted to Wenlock Hospital for post mortem and was handed over to the victim's family.
The commissioner said that the Ullal police who have registered a case are probing into the murder and investigating to identify the assailants.
Muhammad Sameer was an active rowdy sheeter in Ullal police station and had nine cases registered against him. He was also a co-accused in the murder of rowdy sheeter Target Illyas in 2018 but was acquitted in the case in December 2023.
During judicial custody at district prison in Mangaluru, he was attacked by rival gang members inside the jail on July 1. The rival gang members who attacked him are remanded in judicial custody.
Published 12 August 2024, 13:31 IST